2 dead, 1 critical as truck hits bike near Wazirpur on Gurugram-Pataudi Road

Two men were killed and another was severely injured when a speeding container truck hit them near Wazirpur on Gurugram-Pataudi Road on Thursday, while they were returning from a friend’s birthday party, police said on Friday.

Gurgaon, India- Ocotber 19 : Trailers drivers parked all along the stretch take up much of the road space at Pataudi road,in Gurgaon, India, on Saturday, October 19, 2013.(Pic to go with road package story) (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, they added.

The victims have been identified as Naveen Ram (45), Arun Ram (31) and Wakil Ram (33), while the friend as Manish Ram. All four of them worked at an automobile spare part manufacturing firm on Khandsa Road and were natives of Bihar, they added.

Police said that the incident took place at about 1am on Thursday when the container truck tried to overtake the bike and its rear portion hit the motorcycle. Arun lost his balance and crashed on the divider, following which they fell and sustained critical injuries.

As per investigators, the commuters alerted the police control room, following which the trio were rushed to a private hospital in Sector-90. While doctors started treating Naveen, they said that the condition of Arun and Wakil was critical, and referred them to a government hospital in Sector-10A. But they succumbed to their injuries while being shifted.

Police said that the trio reached Jamalpur in Pataudi on Wednesday evening on a motorcycle to celebrate Manish’s birthday. After having cake and dinner, they left at about 12.30am and headed towards their accommodation in Sector-71.

A senior police officer said that Arun was riding his bike. He was wearing a helmet and also had a licence. “Naveen was sitting in between Arun and Wakil,” he added.

“Arun and Wakil fell on the divider after toppling, causing fatal head injuries. Two helmets were recovered from the spot, but the impact was such that they had come out loose after hitting the concrete,” he said, adding it was not yet clear who was wearing the second helmet. He said the container driver managed to escape from the spot with the vehicle.

Investigators said that after initial treatment in Sector-90, Arun was also shifted to a government hospital where he was still undergoing treatment.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said they have scanned footages of a few CCTV cameras near the spot, but were yet to find any clue. “We were trying to trace the vehicle registration number to arrest the driver,” he said.

On Naveen’s statement, an FIR was registered against the container driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code at Sector-10 police station on Thursday.

