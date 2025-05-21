2 nabbed for posing as CBI to extort 22L from Faridabad man

Two brothers were arrested from Nuh on Monday for allegedly impersonating CBI officials to cheat a 65-year-old Faridabad resident of ₹22.42 lakh by threatening to implicate him in a suicide attempt case involving a woman, police said on Tuesday. According to police, an FIR was filed at the Cybercrime (Central) police station on October 23 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act. (File Photo)

The suspects—Sabir Khan, 35, and Safwan Khan, 25, residents of Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh—were remanded in five-day police custody after being produced in a Faridabad court, police said.

According to Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad Police, the duo used a woman who had befriended the Sector 30 victim via social media on October 3 last year. She initiated an intimate video call with him the same day.

Two days later, the suspects posed as CBI officials on a video call and accused the victim of abetting the woman’s suicide attempt, police said. “They told him she left a note accusing him of mental harassment and sexual exploitation,” Yadav said. Fearing social shame, the victim agreed to pay ₹22.42 lakh to settle the matter, the PRO added.

According to police, an FIR was filed at the Cybercrime (Central) police station on October 23 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act. Police said only ₹1.78 lakh could be recovered from the bank accounts of the suspect and was returned to the victim due to delay in complaint, adding that they are pursuing the remaining funds the suspects had duped from others.

Sabir, an arts graduate and contractor, allegedly ran a pan-India cyberfraud gang. His student brother withdrew the extorted cash. Three others—Mohammad Kaif, Mohammad Sahil, and Mohammad Shahrukh—were arrested earlier in the case, they added.