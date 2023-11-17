2 women hurt in road accident in Gurugram

A 55-year-old woman was injured in a road accident and her 27-year-old daughter was assaulted in its aftermath by three men on a road near Gurugram’s Sadar Bazaar, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday.

Subash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said they have the registration number of the car and the suspects will be arrested soon. (Representational image)

The incident dates to October 13 when Priyanka, a resident of Sector 106, was returning home on a scooter with her mother, Rekha Devi, who was riding pillion. At 3.30pm, a speeding car hit their two-wheeler, resulting in Devi falling off and suffering a fractured limb, said investigators.

Priyanka, who goes by a single name, halted and helped her mother to her feet. She then took out her phone and took photographs of the car’s registration plate. Seeing this, the car halted and its passengers stepped out of the vehicle and pushed her, said investigators.

Priyanka, in her police complaint, said that before the situation could escalate, passersby intervened and the three suspects fled from the scene.

Based on Priyanka’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the three at Gurugram city police station on Thursday under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt to any person by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code .

