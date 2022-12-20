20 kids hurt after truck rams school bus in Nuh

Gurugram: At least 20 school children were injured after a school bus belonging to the Aditya Army Public School collided with a container truck near Raipuri village in Nuh district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place when the school bus was carrying the children from Nuh to the school located in Ujina. The container truck was coming from Hodal side and was going towards Nuh, police added.

Police said the accident took place due to dense fog and according to preliminary reports; the truck driver tried to overtake a vehicle and collided head-on with the school bus.

The collision left the front body of the school bus badly damaged and the truck driver reportedly fled from the spot, taking advantage of the fog. The children were rushed to a nearby medical college for treatment, where three children and the bus driver, identified as Anil, are said to be critical, police added.

Personnel from the Jaisinghpur police post immediately reached the spot after getting information and made arrangements to take the students and the bus driver to the hospital.

The parents of the school children also reached the spot.

The local police have launched an investigation into the matter. “We have registered a case and investigations are underway. We are making efforts to nab the truck driver at the earliest,” said assistant sub-inspector Sanjeev Kumar.

HT tried to contact the school authorities but repeated calls and text messages went unanswered.