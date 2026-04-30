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22-year-old dies by suicide in Faridabad, note cites online gaming loss

Student used uncle’s licensed revolver at Sector 77 home; note mentions ₹25,000 loss and small debts. Police seize weapon, no foul play suspected.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:45 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 22-year-old man died by suicide using his uncle’s licensed revolver at his residence in Jal Vihar Welfare Society in Faridabad’s Sector-77 on Wednesday, allegedly after losing 25,000 due to online gaming addiction, police said.

Incident at Sector 77 residence; family broke open door after gunshot. Police recover note, seize weapon and conduct inquiry under BNSS. (Getty Images)

The deceased, a third-year BSc student at a private university in Sector-6, is suspected to have shot himself in the bathroom between 11am and 11.15am, officers said. Police said his mother and younger brother broke open the bathroom door after hearing a gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood. With the help of neighbours, he was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said a suicide note was recovered from the bathroom. “He had written that he befriended wrong people due to which he got addicted to online gaming and lost 25,000. He urged his family to return the amounts ranging between 3,000 to 5,000 taken as loan from various people,” he said.

 
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