Gurugram: A 24-year-old man was killed, and his cousin critically injured, after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by another bike coming from the wrong side in Farrukhnagar area, Gurugram police said on Monday.

Man killed after being hit by speeding bike in Farrukhnagar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per police, the incident took place at about 10.15am on Sunday when deceased Biru (24), and his cousin Chotu (23), were returning to Munda Khera in Jhajjar after visiting a doctor in Farrukhnagar.

Investigators said the speeding sports bike of the suspect hit the duo from the front and flung them in the air for several feet. They said that such was the impact of the collision that the Hero Honda Splendor, on which the victims were travelling, and the KTM sports bike skidded for more than 200 metres after the accident.

Passers-by alerted the police and rushed Biru to Farrukhnagar community health centre but doctors declared him dead. Police took Chotu to the government hospital in Sector 10A where he is undergoing treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police officer said Chotu had sustained multiple fractures and his condition is critical. “The KTM rider, identified as Ankit (24), was also injured. He is undergoing treatment at SGT Hospital in Budhera,” he said.

Investigators said Chotu was ill and Beeru had accompanied him to a doctor in Farrukhnagar. Police, quoting eyewitnesses, said that Ankit was allegedly riding the bike at about 100kmph or above due to which he could not control the bike.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said action will be taken against Ankit once he recovers from his injuries.

On a complaint from Biru’s father’s Prem Lal, an FIR was registered against Ankit under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public wat), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday, police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON