25-year-old executive killed, friend injured by a speeding dumper truck

A 25-year-old executive of a private company died and his friend was injured when a speeding dumper allegedly hit them while they were standing on the roadside near Bhondsi Jail crossing on late Friday night.

The police said both friends were travelling on a motorbike and were going for dinner at a roadside eatery. They had stopped to relieve themselves when the dumper drove into them. One died at the spot and another was severely injured and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The police registered a case on Saturday night against the dumper driver, who allegedly fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

The injured, Harsh Tyagi, a resident of Bhondsi and who works in Manesar, was returning home around 10pm when his friend Shaurya Kishore called him and asked to meet for drinks and dinner, the police said. “We decided to meet in Badshahpur and after spending some time together. We decided to have dinner at our favourite place. I parked my motorbike and we took his bike and drove towards Bhondsi Crossing,” he said.

The police said they took an U-turn after Bhondsi Jail crossing and parked the bike on the roadside. Both of them went to relieve themselves and were talking standing near the motorbike when a speeding dumper from Sohna side rammed into them. “Both of them fell on the road and the motorbike flung a few metres away due to the impact. The driver stopped the dumper a few metres ahead and ran from the spot,” said Vipin Kumar, station house officer of Badshahpur police station.

Kumar said passersby took both of them to Sector 10 Civil hospital, where doctors declared Shaurya brought dead and referred Tyagi to Safdarjung Hospital.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence), 338 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified driver on Saturday night, said the police.

The police said Tyagi was unfit to record statement, due to which the case was registered a day after the accident.