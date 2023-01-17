27 arrested after police bust prostitution racket at spas at MG Road mall

The Gurugram police have busted two sex rackets at two spas at MGF Mega City Mall on MG Road. Twenty-seven people, including 18 women, were arrested from the spot, police officers said.

A special team formed by deputy commissioner of police (east) Virender Vij raided the Mall on Monday after they received a tip-off, said officers.

“We have a list of those spas that are involved in illegal activities. As soon we got the information, we sent two decoy customers to the spas,” said Vij.

Both the spas were operating from the second floor of the mall, said Vij. “The decoy customers met the spa managers at the reception, who demanded ₹2,000 for a massage. When asked about the charges for extra services, the receptionist demanded ₹2,000 more. The decoy customers agreed and handed over two notes of ₹2,000 denomination to finalise the deal,” he said.

Then they gave missed calls to inspectors who were nearby along with a police team. “We raided both the spas and arrested the managers and women, as well as the spa owners,” Vij said.

During questioning, the managers revealed that their job is to only provide women and receive money, said police. They used to hand over the money to the spa owners, said police.

The Gurugram police team found 18 women who were working in both spas, who are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and West Bengal. Three women were from Thailand, said police, and the Thai embassy was accordingly informed.

Seven customers were also arrested at the spot, said police.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956 at Sector 29 police station. The accused were produced in the district court and sent to judicial custody, police said.

