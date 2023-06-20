Architect dies after SUV rams stationary truck on Delhi- Ggm e-way

Gurugram: A 27-year-old architect died after his SUV rammed a stationary truck on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Ambience mall, police said on Monday.

Gurugram, India-June 19, 2023: A speeding fortuner car rammed into a truck at National Highway-48 near Ambience Mall, 27-year-old Sunny died in this accident, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, 19 June 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Debashish Karmakar's story)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the deceased, identified as Sunny (goes by single name), was on his way to his Gurugram on his Toyota Fortuner, when the accident took place at about 4am on Sunday.

The deceased was a resident of Sector 10 in Dwarka in the national capital, police added.

Investigators said the driver of the truck had parked the vehicle on the road to have a cup of tea from a nearby stall. He was arrested from the spot, they said.

Investigators said that neither the parking lights or indicators were turned on nor did the truck have reflective tapes at its rear end.

Police said Sunny was rushed to a private hospital in DLF Phase 3. However, his family members shifted him to another hospital in Sector 38, but he succumbed to his injuries in the course of treatment at around 7.30am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On a complaint from the deceased’s father Bhawan Singh, an FIR was registered against the truck driver under Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase 3 police station on Sunday evening, said police.

The complainant alleged in the FIR that he had called his son at about 4.15am. “A police officer picked up the phone and said that he had met with an accident and was being rushed to a hospital in DLF Phase 3 after which I left home with a neighbour and reached Gurugram,” he said in the FIR.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the arrested driver has been identified as Vipin Kumar. “The truck was loaded with wood, and he was on his way to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan from Delhi. It was parked haphazardly on the highway that led to the fatal accident,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON