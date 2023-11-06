3 booked for abducting, assaulting van driver on a Manesar road

Three people who were performing stunts on a Manesar road abducted and assaulted a pickup van driver after the latter honked at them in an attempt to overtake them, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday, adding that the suspects were booked.

According to police, Parveen Yadav, 28, was transporting goods in his van from Sector 8 in IMT Manesar to Sector 35 in Gurugram. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred near the Minda Chowk at 3.45pm on Friday when three men were performing stunts on motorcycles. According to the police, two bikes had a woman as a pillion rider.

According to police, Parveen Yadav, 28, was transporting goods in his van from Sector 8 in IMT Manesar to Sector 35 in Gurugram. When he arrived at Minda Chowk, he honked several times so that the three suspects, who were performing dangerous stunts, could make way for him, said investigators.

“However, the suspects blocked the path with their motorcycles, forcing me to halt,” said Yadav.

The three suspects dragged him out of his van, made him sit on a motorcycle, and took him to a secluded place some distance away from the scene, said investigators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the suspects called some associates to the scene, and they assaulted Yadav and snatched his wallet, cash, phone, debit cards, and other belongings, after which they fled the scene, said investigators.

Yadav walked to the main road and waved at a commuter for help. Seeing his injured condition, the commuter lent his phone to Yadav, who called his family in Manesar.

According to the police, the family members arrived on the scene and got him admitted at a hospital in Sector 87 for treatment, from where he was discharged on Sunday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said they have determined the suspects’ identities. “We will arrest them soon,” he said.

Based on Yadav’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspects at Manesar police station on Sunday night under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping or abduction), and 379B (snatching after preparation for causing death, hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON