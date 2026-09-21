3 Gurugram, 1 Faridabad IPS officers moved in Haryana reshuffle

The Haryana government reshuffled seven Indian Police Service (IPS) and three state police service officers, including three posted in Gurugram and one in Faridabad, with immediate effect, according to an order issued by the state home department, on Sunday.

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Rajesh Kumar, a 2014-batch IPS officer, has been posted as superintendent of police (SP), law and order, in Panchkula. He will also hold additional charge as SP, special task force (STF), and social outreach in Panchkula. Kumar was posted as SP, state crime branch (SCB), and was also holding additional charge as SP, community policing and outreach and security, Gurugram.

Prabina P, a 2020-batch IPS officer who was posted as DCP (Manesar) in April this year, has been posted as SP, government railway police Ambala Cantonment. She will replace Nitika Gahlaut, who was holding additional charge of the post.

Rajesh Mohan, a 2021-batch IPS officer, has been posted as DCP (Central), Faridabad, replacing Usha Devi, a state cadre officer. Devi has been posted as SP (SCB) and SP, social outreach.

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{{^usCountry}} Mohan was posted as DCP (crime), Faridabad, and will be replaced by Jaibir Singh, a 2021-batch promotee IPS officer, who was DCP (Traffic) in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohan was posted as DCP (crime), Faridabad, and will be replaced by Jaibir Singh, a 2021-batch promotee IPS officer, who was DCP (Traffic) in the district. {{/usCountry}}

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Prateek Gahlot, a 2021-batch IPS officer posted as DCP (traffic), Gurugram, in April, has been transferred as DCP (Manesar). He will also hold additional charge as commandant of the fourth Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) battalion.

Ayush Yadav, a 2022-batch IPS officer posted as DCP (Sonipat East), has been transferred as DCP (South), Gurugram, replacing Hitesh Yadav, a Haryana police service officer, who has been posted as DCP, Bahadurgarh.

Narinder Singh, DCP (Crime), Sonipat, has been posted as SP, SCB. DCP (Gohana) Jitender Gehlawat, a Haryana police service officer, will hold additional charge of Singh’s position.