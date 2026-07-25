32-year-old man arrested in Ggm for carrying 62 grams of meth

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly carrying 62.06 grams of methamphetamine crystals (commonly known as meth) near the Sector 10 bus depot, police said. Following a tip off, police said they were able to nab him and recover 62.06 grams of the narcotic substance on Thursday night. (Shutterstock)

The accused, Satender Kumar alias Sattu, is a resident of Khandsa in Sector 10. Police said he used to procure the psychotropic substance from another man in Delhi and would further sell them to customers inn Gurugram in small quantities.

Following a tip off, police said they were able to nab him and recover 62.06 grams of the narcotic substance on Thursday night.

A crime branch official said that Kumar was a drug addict and used to consume methamphetamine crystals. “Over the period of time, he got to know about the supply chain and got involved in smuggling of the drug from Delhi to sell at a high price to addicts. He was involved in the smuggling for at least a year,” the crime branch official said.

During interrogation, Kumar told investigators that he had purchased the methamphetamine from the Delhi supplier for ₹62,000.

On complaint of a crime branch official, an FIR was registered against Kumar under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sector 10A police station.

Police officials said further investigation is on to arrest the supplier in Delhi.