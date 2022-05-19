Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
35 acre land cleared of illegal colonies in Bhondsi, Sohna

The enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in six colonies in Sohna and Bhondsi, which is spread over 35 acres of land, and cleared all illegal structures there, said the officials
Published on May 19, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in six colonies in Sohna and Bhondsi, which is spread over 35 acres of land, and cleared all illegal structures there, said the officials.

None of the six colonies had taken permission from the authority concerned for the establishments there, according to the DTCP officials.

District town planner RS Bhath said, “These six colonies were in the initial stages of development... the property dealers had just started the work to carve the colonies for sale of plots. We demolished two shops, around 100 plinths, and 20 boundary walls with the help of several earth moving machines.”

A complaint was filed on CM Window — a 24X7 toll-free helpline, following which, the officials concerned conducted a survey in Bhondsi and Sohna, said the DTCP officials.

“We sought help from police, and carried out the demolition drive on Wednesday. We will identify all the people involved in selling plots in these illegal colonies, and take action against them at the earliest. We also appeal to all the investors to not buy plots in such colonies,” said Bhath.

According to the DTCP officials, the next major demolition drive will be carried out along a major road, under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) by May-end. Notices in this matter have already been issued, said the officials.

