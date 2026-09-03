A three-year-old girl died after being hit by a speeding car near the Dhankot canal in Gurugram on Tuesday, while a five-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a speeding school bus in Agon village in Firozpur Jhirka, police said on Wednesday.

3-yr-old mowed down by car in Gurugram, 5-yr-old crushed under school bus in Nuh

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In the Gurugram case, the victim, Divya, was with her mother Kiran Kumari near a turn on the road close to the Dhankot canal when the accident took place, officers said. Police said the mother-daughter duo had gone to the canal to fetch water from a pump when an electric car bearing a Delhi registration number hit the girl.

Investigators said the car driver could not flee as locals immediately surrounded the vehicle. The locals put Divya and her mother inside the car and made the driver take them to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared the girl dead on arrival.

Police teams reached the hospital after locals alerted the police control room and detained the car driver from the premises.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered against the car driver at Rajendra Park police station on Tuesday on the complaint of the victim’s father, Ashok Yadav, under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered against the car driver at Rajendra Park police station on Tuesday on the complaint of the victim’s father, Ashok Yadav, under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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“The car driver was later arrested. Afterwards, the body was handed over to the family following an autopsy,” he added.

Five-yr-old run over by school bus in Nuh

Meanwhile, in Nuh, five-year-old Manisha died after being run over by a speeding school bus on the main road of Agon village in Firozpur Jhirka on Tuesday evening. Police said the driver abandoned the bus and fled from the spot on foot.

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Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said the driver was returning after dropping all the students and was talking on the phone. “Thus, he ran over the girl when she suddenly came on the main road and was mowed down,” he said. Police said they have contacted the school and established that the bus was operated by the school. The driver’s identity has also been traced, but he is on the run and is yet to be arrested, officers said.

An FIR under sections 106 and 281 of BNS was registered against the driver at the Firozpur Jhirka Sadar police station on Tuesday, Kumar added.