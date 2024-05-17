4 armed men who tried to rob police team on Gurugram-Faridabad road arrested

Four armed people who intercepted a crime branch team in an attempt to rob them on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Thursday were arrested after a chase, police said. The police team’s vehicle did not have any sign or flashers due to which the suspects assumed it was a civilian vehicle and targeted it, investigators said. The arrested suspects were identified as Akram Khan, Sanjay Kumar, Shivam Kumar, and Mohammad Fahim. (Representational image)

The incident took place between 12.10 and 12.30am on Thursday, when a five-member team of the Sector 17 crime branch, headed by sub-inspector Braham Pal, got information that a gang was going to rob commuters travelling between Gurugram and Faridabad and headed towards the Bandhwari flyover to catch them.

However, as the team neared the flyover, their way was blocked by an SUV that came from the wrong side. Police said that three men stepped out of the SUV and one of them pointed a pistol at the police team, threatening them to come out.

However, when the policemen — who were uniformed — stepped out of the vehicle, the suspects realised panicked, and fled the scene on foot, said Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

“All four were chased and arrested soon. A pistol, cartridges, torch, iron rods and an SUV were recovered from their possession,” Dahiya said.

The arrested suspects were identified as Akram Khan, Sanjay Kumar, Shivam Kumar, and Mohammad Fahim, said ACP Dahiya.

“All four live in Faridabad, where Shivam has a rape and illicit liquor smuggling case registered against him. He attempted to commit the robbery because he wanted easy money to buy drugs. The other suspects also wanted easy money,” he said.

Investigators said that they were taken on police remand after being booked in an FIR registered under sections 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity with a deadly weapon) and 401 (belonging to a gang of thieves) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the DLF Phase 1 police station.