4 charred to death after house caught fire in Gurugram: Police

Gurugram: At least four persons were charred to death after a part of the house in which they were asleep caught fire from an electrical short circuit at Saraswati enclave in Gurugram Sector-37, police said on Saturday. Police said all the deceased persons used to work in a garment manufacturing firm. (Representational image)

The incident took place at about 1.30am on Saturday and it came to light when some neighbours spotted flames and smoke billowing out of the windows.

Police said that the neighbours raised an alarm and alerted the police control room about the incident, following which the fire department was alerted.

However, by the time the firefighters could douse the flames for rescue operation, the four persons living inside the two-story building had died.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of Sector-10 police station, said that the deceased persons were identified as Aman, Sahil, Noor Alam and Mushtaq Alam. “They all worked in a garment manufacturing firm,” he said.

“We have come to know that Noor and Mushtaque were brothers. All the four bodies were found in a room on the first floor of the building. They were charred,” he said.

The officer said that it seems they became unconscious by inhaling smoke in their sleep and were later charred to death.

“Prima facie it seems a short circuit took place which resulted in the fire and engulfed a part of the building including the room in which the four were asleep,” he said.

“The family members of the deceased persons were informed and some of whom have reached Gurugram. The bodies were pulled out from the room by 2.30am and were sent to the mortuary for autopsy,” SHO said, adding further investigation was going on.

Jai Narayan, fire officer of Sector-37 fire station, said that all four bodies were charred upto 90%. “They all hailed from Bihar. A fire tender was pressed into action and after dousing the flames, the bodies could be pulled out,” he said.