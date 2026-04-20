4 crore Gurugram sports facility lies unused for over a year

A sports facility in Block S of DLF Phase 3 has remained defunct for over a year, prompting concerns among residents over alleged waste of public funds and lack of accountability.

Built on school premises in Nathupur, project stalled despite nearing completion; no permission taken, MCG to inspect after complaints (HT)

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The facility, constructed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in 2024 at a cost of approximately ₹4 crore, is located within the premises of the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) in Nathupur. Residents said the facility was meant to provide affordable sports infrastructure to the local community but has never been made operational.

During an HT spotcheck on Sunday, the premises were found open and unsecured. The two-storey structure was in a state of disrepair, with dust and debris scattered throughout. The indoor cricket area was poorly maintained, with abandoned and unusable equipment. Similar conditions were observed on the first floor, which was also neglected. The building appeared nearly 90% complete, with several finishing works pending, including installation of railings along the staircase, completion of flooring, and terrace work.

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Residents allege theft and neglect at MCG project; school, education dept deny role, councillor seeks answers on halted construction (HT)

{{^usCountry}} Residents alleged that the lack of security has led to theft of fixtures. “The facility once had functional fans and lighting, but many of these have been stolen as the premises remain unlocked,” they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents alleged that the lack of security has led to theft of fixtures. “The facility once had functional fans and lighting, but many of these have been stolen as the premises remain unlocked,” they said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Leelu (single name), a former ward councillor, said the facility was developed by the MCG following repeated demands from residents of DLF Phase 3. He added that the aim was to create an affordable space where children could play and residents could access sports amenities at a nominal cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leelu (single name), a former ward councillor, said the facility was developed by the MCG following repeated demands from residents of DLF Phase 3. He added that the aim was to create an affordable space where children could play and residents could access sports amenities at a nominal cost. {{/usCountry}}

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Sunder Singh, the current ward councillor of DLF Phase 3, said he has raised the issue multiple times with MCG officials. “We will raise the matter once again. Crores have been spent on this facility, and since it is nearly complete with only minor work pending, it should be made operational at the earliest,” he said.

Officials of government senior secondary school (GSSS), Nathupur, distanced themselves from the project. “No permission was taken from our school for the construction of the facility on our land. We have no association with it, except that it has been built within our premises,” said Krishna Kumari, the school’s principal.

Construction began in 2024 and was halted in 2025, officials said, adding that the exact reason remains unclear. Singh said he will reach out to MCG to ascertain the cause of the stoppage.

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Construction started in 2024, halted in 2025, as per officials. exact reason of halt is unkown, Singh will reach out to MCG to ascertain why it was halted in the first place.

District education officer (DEO) Indu Boken did not respond to calls and messages by HT. Meanwhile, Ajay Adlakha, superintendent at the DEO office, said the department was unaware of the construction. He added that no permission had been taken from the education department by the MCG.

Residents expressed frustration over the situation. Nishant Kumar, a resident of DLF Phase 3, said the facility has been defunct for a long time. “We wonder why such a facility was built in the first place if it is not being put to use,” he said. Another resident, requesting anonymity, said the lack of sports infrastructure in the area makes such facilities essential. “The defunct facility needs a proper investigation, as a significant amount of public money has been spent on it,” he said, asking not to be named.

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In response, a senior MCG official said the matter would be examined. “We will inspect the facility and will examine the status of it, after which necessary actions will be taken,” the official said.

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