Chandigarh, Punjab Police has busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of four people in Guruharsahai in Ferozepur, a top officer said on Sunday.

4 held with over 28 kg heroin as Punjab Police busts cross-border smuggling module

The police's Counter Intelligence wing recovered 28.12 kg of heroin and ₹9.5 lakh in cash from the accused, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

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Those arrested have been identified as Bagicha Singh and Bhupinder Singh, both residents of village Boghi Wala in Guru Har Sahai; Sajan, a resident of village Araiyan Wala; and Chhinder Pal Singh alias Rinku, a resident of Lakha Singh Wala in Ferozepur.

Apart from recovering the big haul of heroin, the police team has also impounded their car, which they were using to smuggle narcotics.

Investigation has revealed that the module had links with foreign-based smugglers and handlers, who had allegedly tasked the arrested accused with retrieving and further distributing the narcotics consignment within Indian territory, the DGP said.

Further investigation is underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in this case, dismantle the entire cross-border drug smuggling network, he further said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General, CI Ferozepur, Gursewak Singh said a reliable input was received regarding suspects Bagicha Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Sajan and Chhinder Pal alias Rinku having retrieved a consignment of heroin which came from across the border a few days back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General, CI Ferozepur, Gursewak Singh said a reliable input was received regarding suspects Bagicha Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Sajan and Chhinder Pal alias Rinku having retrieved a consignment of heroin which came from across the border a few days back. {{/usCountry}}

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Inputs further revealed that on the instructions of their handlers, they were enroute to deliver the consignment to someone, he said while adding that acting swiftly, police team intercepted suspects in the area of Guru Har Sahai, and recovered 28.12 kg heroin and ₹9.5 lakhs from their possession.

The AIG said that the accused were promised huge payback by their handlers. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days as the investigation progresses, he added.

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A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the State Special Operations Cell, Fazilka.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.