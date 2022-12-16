4 injured after cars collide near Kherki Daula toll plaza

Four persons were injured after two cars caught fire following a collision on NH-48 near Kherki Daula toll plaza on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Police said that a Maruti Ertiga car rammed a Swift car from behind on Vatika flyover around 11.30pm. Police said that soon after the collision, the engine compartment of the Ertiga caught fire. Within minutes, flames engulfed the Ertiga and then the other car, reducing them to ashes even before the fire tenders could reach the spot. Police said that the Ertiga was a CNG cab.

Three members of a family – two men and a woman - were travelling to Rewari from Delhi in the Swift car while only the driver was in the Ertiga, police said, adding that all four were injured in the collision but managed to get out of the respective cars before the fire engulfed them.

Investigators said that the cab driver was inebriated and had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

According to police, traffic on the lane of the carriageway towards Jaipur was affected for half an hour after the accident.

Based on a complaint by Rahmat Mandal, the driver of the Swift car, an FIR against the cab driver, Kripal Singh, was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public road), 336 (acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) of Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday evening.

Inspector Rajender Kumar, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said Singh was driving under the influence of alcohol, which was established from his medical examination. “We have asked him to appear before us on Friday and then will take necessary action against him,” he said.