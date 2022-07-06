42 ‘illegal’ hawkers removed from Sector 46 vending zone

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) removed 42 street vendors illegally operating at its vending zone in Sector 46 on Tuesday, said a release issued by the civic body--the first such action initiated by the MCG against illegal street vendors.

According to civic officials, the 42 vendors were operating in the street vending zone without obtaining any certificate or valid documents from the municipal corporation.

A joint team of MCG officials and Sector 50 police evicted the illegal vendors from the vending zone and also seized their belongings.

“We have started taking action against illegal vendors operating in street vending zones. According to the rules, it is illegal to put any cart in the vending zone without obtaining a vending certificate and other requisite approval from the MCG. Further, the ownership of an MCG sanctioned vending cart cannot be transferred to someone else or given on rent to another person; otherwise a vendor is considered to be illegally running his operations,” said Vijaypal Yadav, deputy municipal commissioner of MCG.

Around 1,700 vendors registered with the MCG operate in the 148 street vending zones across the city.

The first such vending zone opened in November 2016, opposite the Medanta Hospital in Sector 32. Vendors sell food and beverages at affordable rates in a vending zone.

Street vendors operating illegally in MCG’s vending zones have been a major issue for the last two years. Last April, civic officials found 300 street vendors operating illegally in their vending zones.

Last October, the municipal corporation decided to conduct a survey at all its 148 vending zones to identify illegal vendors. Based on the survey report, the MCG has started a special drive against the illegal street vendors.