Man dies after speeding bike hits him in Sector 57

Gurugram: A 54-year-old pedestrian was killed in Sector 57 on Thursday night after being allegedly hit by a motorcycle, which was speeding on the wrong side of the road, Gurugram police said. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, police added.

Police said the accident took place around 11pm in front of a private school when the victim, identified as Machha Mandal, was walking on the roadside with his son-in-law. Police said that such was the impact of the accident that the victim was flung several feet into the air. The motorcyclist fled from the spot after the accident, police added.

Ridai Barman, the victim’s son-in-law, who is an autorickshaw driver and lives in the Tigra slums in Sector 56, said they had gone to a nearby market when the accident took place. “The motorcyclist was speeding on the wrong side of the road and hit us all of a sudden. I managed to save myself, but my father-in-law was not so lucky. He collapsed on the road. I took help from a passerby and took him to a private hospital, but doctors said he had succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act negligently as to endanger human life), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified suspect at Sector 56 police station on Friday, said police.

Jitender Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 56 police station, said the body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem on Saturday.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the suspect who was riding a Bullet motorcycle. We are checking CCTV footage to find the registration number of the motorcycle. He will be arrested at the earliest,” the SHO added.

