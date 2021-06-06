55 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths in Gurugram

The district on Sunday recorded 55 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, while 50 people completed their recovery from the infection, according to the district administration’s daily health bulletin.

As per the bulletin, there are currently 812 active Covid-19 cases in the district, with 731 in home isolation, 80 in hospitals and one patient at a district Covid care centre.

As per the health bulletin, the recovery rate is currently at 99.08% and the death toll at 848. In the last 24 hours, as on Sunday, 4,458 people were tested for the virus, with results of 2,322 people awaited from government facilities.

Officials appealed to residents to continue safe practices despite the recent fall in the number of cases.

The district recorded 57,012 Covid-19 cases in May that were marginally fewer than the 59,921 cases in April. The number of recoveries, however, was higher in May, with 91,837 people recovering from the infection, compared to 25,059 in April. Despite the increase in recoveries, 343 Covid-19 deaths — the highest in the district in a month — were recorded in May.

“With the cooperation of the residents, the spread of coronavirus has been contained. There is only one mantra to defeat Covid-19 and it is that when we come out of the house, we must wear a mask covering the nose and mouth, keep a distance of two yards from others, and keep washing hands with soap or disinfect hands with an alcohol-based sanitizer. The cooperation of the people is vital in the prevention of this epidemic,” said Dr Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

On Sunday, 7,835 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were also administered, of which 7,386 were the first dosage for the 18-45 age group while 449 people were second dosages.

Of the 7,835 doses, 88 were administered at a solitary drive-through facility set up by the district administration at the parking of JMD Regent Square on Mehrauli Gurgaon (MG) Road. All the vaccines administered in this camp were Covishield, for people above the age of 45. Overall, more than 735,000 people have been vaccinated in the district.