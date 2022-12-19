60-year-old man loses left hand after being hit by speeding van

Gurugram: An elderly man had to undergo limb amputation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi after he was hit by a speeding van during his morning walk in Farrukhnagar, police said on Sunday.

Police said that the victim, Ramratan Sharma (60), was walking on the side path of a road with his son, when the speeding van hit him. His son escaped unhurt in the incident.

Police said that the incident took place on the road leading towards Gurugram from Jhajjar at about 5am on November 14. They said that the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, adding that he escaped from the spot after injuring the victim.

Investigators said that Sharma’s son Jivesh (28), rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 38, but he was later referred to AIIMS, Delhi. They said that looking at Sharma’s condition; doctors had to amputate his left hand to save his life.

“My father is still in a critical condition. Doctors have still kept him in the ICU,” the victim’s son alleged.

Police said that after the amputation, the victim’s son submitted a complaint against the van driver. An FIR under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (hurting any person by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 338 (grievous hurt to any person by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or public safety of other) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Farrukhnagar police station on Saturday, police added.