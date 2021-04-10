864 Covid-19 cases take active case count past 5,000

The district witnessed its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday, reporting 864 cases and one death, according to the health department data, taking the tally of active cases to 5,013. The positivity rate in Gurugram was at 8%, with 8,071 tests conducted.

Health department officials said that the numbers are likely to increase on a daily basis, with 703 cases reported on Friday. The number of total cases in the district reached 69,057 on Saturday.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer for Gurugram, said that the highest number of Covid-19 infections reported on Saturday were concentrated in condominiums falling in the jurisdiction of Badshahpur, Bhangrola and Fazilpur, besides a few high-rises along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

“Residents of gated communities are more affected in this wave, as it seems that Covid discipline is not being followed strictly. Last year, people in gated communities were more disciplined, but this year, due to social gatherings, reopening of malls and restaurants, the virus is spreading in these areas,” said Yadav.

Covid-19 cases were showing a downward spiral from January onwards, but the infection rates have surged after March 15, forcing the health authorities to intensify testing and expand the vaccine outreach. Over 300,000 people have been vaccinated in the district, which accounts for almost 40% of the prioritised groups.

On Saturday, 4,763 people received the vaccines in the district. Officials said the turnout was lower than usual as it was a weekend.

To check the spread of the infection, the containment zones in the city were also increased from 35 to 61 on Wednesday, with a majority of them being notified in condominiums, said officials.

Yadav also said that while the healthcare system in the city is geared to up meet the Covid-19 situation, the cases are likely to increase over the next few days. “I appeal to the people in the city to avoid going to crowded places. The Covid safeguards should be followed strictly,” he said.

According to the health department data, 441 patients recovered from the infection on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,657 patients.

As of Saturday, of the 5,013 active cases, 4,642 patients were in home isolation, while the rest were undergoing treatment at hospitals and Covid care centres.