8th suspect in Sukhbir Khatana murder case arrested

A city-based unit of the Haryana special task force (STF) arrested the eighth suspect in the Sukhbir Khatana murder case, officers said Saturday.

Khatana alias Sukhbir chairman (48), who was from Rithoj village and a former vice chairman of Sohna marketing committee, was shot dead inside an apparel showroom in Sadar Bazaar on September 1, allegedly over political rivalry.

STF officers said the suspect Sonu, arrested on Friday, had tracked Khatana’s movements before the killing.

They said a reward of ₹10,000 was declared for information about Sonu. Earlier, seven suspects, including Khatana’s second wife’s brother, Chaman, the political leader’s younger brother Joginder, and five others, were arrested by the STF.

Khatana had unsuccessfully contested in the ward councillor elections from ward number two, Sohna in 2018.