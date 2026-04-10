A Gurugram man’s mission to educate underprivileged kids

When the second wave of Covid-19 hit India in 2021, 57-year-old Amarjeet Singh, a cab driver living near Dwarka Expressway, converted his vehicle into an ambulance to transport Covid patients free of cost.

Amarjeet Singh during the classes. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Singh, who earlier ferried schoolchildren to and from Palam Vihar, also started “Mission Sarbat Da Bhala” (welfare for all). He told HT that the initiative was inspired by the number of children who lost their parents during the pandemic.

“During that time, I saw many children lose their parents to Covid-19. So I decided to take responsibility for their education,” he said.

In 2022, Singh said that he started a school with five students, holding classes on a terrace. He said, summers were difficult as the heat made it hard for students and teachers to continue classes. He then appealed on social media for people to provide space for the school.

As the number of students increased to 45, classes shifted to a parking lot. However, the echo in the space made teaching difficult, Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The first three years were crucial. I spent all my savings on the children by providing them with uniforms, mid-day meals, stationery and books free of cost,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The first three years were crucial. I spent all my savings on the children by providing them with uniforms, mid-day meals, stationery and books free of cost,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To support the school, Singh said that he started “Raddi Se Unnati”, an initiative where residents donate scrap that is sold to generate funds. He said donations and community support have helped sustain the initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To support the school, Singh said that he started “Raddi Se Unnati”, an initiative where residents donate scrap that is sold to generate funds. He said donations and community support have helped sustain the initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At present, around 200 students, including other children are enrolled in the classes. Classes begin at 8 am, and the children are provided breakfast and lunch. Students study up to Class 5 at the school, while those from Classes 9 to 12 attend evening and weekend classes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, around 200 students, including other children are enrolled in the classes. Classes begin at 8 am, and the children are provided breakfast and lunch. Students study up to Class 5 at the school, while those from Classes 9 to 12 attend evening and weekend classes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh said he currently operates two vans. One has been converted into an ambulance that runs free of cost across Delhi-NCR and also serves as a mortuary van. The other is used to pick up students, especially girls, to ensure safe travel to the school. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said he currently operates two vans. One has been converted into an ambulance that runs free of cost across Delhi-NCR and also serves as a mortuary van. The other is used to pick up students, especially girls, to ensure safe travel to the school. {{/usCountry}}

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He said his family also supports the initiative, with his daughter helping with teaching, his wife preparing meals and his son managing the transportation.

Singh said he hopes to expand the school if it receives government recognition. “Even if that doesn’t happen, I will continue with my mission to educate underprivileged children,” he said.

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