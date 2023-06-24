A week on, several booked for parking row assault

Gurugram: A week after a man was assaulted during a scuffle over car parking in the Maruti Kunj area on Sohna road, unknown suspects were booked on Thursday. The victim sustained injuries on his head following the scuffle, the police said.

Police said a fight broke out between the victim Vikas Chaudhary, 35, a native of Bihar, and an unidentified man on Sunday over car parking. The victim, a resident of Shani Enclave and a migrant labourer, said that he had gone out to purchase groceries on Sunday when he had an altercation with a man over the latter’s car being wrongly parked on the road.

“After the argument, the suspect left. He later returned with seven to eight of his associates who were armed with sticks and rods. They started assaulting me mercilessly. I suffered injuries on my head and started bleeding. The suspects fled the spot when people came forward to help. I was rushed to a nearby hospital,” said Chaudhary in his complaint submitted at the Bhondsi police station.

The police have registered a case against the unknown suspects under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following Chaudhary’s complaint.

Meanwhile, a social activist, who claims to be representing migrants, has demanded speedy action in the case.

“The assault happened on Sunday, and it was not until Thursday that the police registered a case. We demand that the police trace and arrest the suspect within 48 hours. If they fail to do so, we will mobilise migrants in the area and protest the growing atrocities against us,” said Mukhesh Jha of Bhumija Maithili Manch.

Meanwhile, police said the search is underway. “A case has been registered and a search has been launched. The suspect will soon be arrested and will be punished as per law,” said Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

