AC mechanic falls from sixth floor of Gurugram condominium while working, dies

An air-conditioner (AC) mechanic allegedly died after falling from the sixth floor of a condominium in Gurugram Sector 82 around 6.30pm on Thursday, said the police.

The 20-year-old deceased was identified as Aman Kumar, a native of Najibabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, said the police.

Inspector Rajender Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Kherki Daula police station, said that Kumar was repairing an AC, with one leg on a concrete visor outside the window, which allegedly collapsed and he fell down from the sixth floor. He died on the spot, the SHO added.

The police found the AC hanging from the window when they reached the spot, said the SHO, adding that the victim’s family has not filed a complaint in connection with the incident yet.

A further investigation is underway, said the SHO.