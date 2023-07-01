Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sub-inspector held for taking bribe in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2023 11:35 PM IST

A sub-inspector in Gurugram, India, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of ?1.15 lakh. The bribe was in exchange for not issuing a challan to a tractor-trolley carrying construction materials. The suspect, identified as Chetan Sharma, has been taken on a two-day police remand. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Gurugram: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Gurugram arrested a sub-inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of 1.15 lakh in lieu of not issuing a challan to a tractor-trolley carrying construction materials on Saturday.

According to Jitender Kumar, spokesperson of the ACB, the suspect was identified as Chetan Sharma, a sub-inspector deployed at Gwal Pahari police post.

A case has been registered against the suspect and he was taken on a two-day police remand, said police.

“The ACB team is investigating the case against the sub-inspector. We have registered a case against the suspect under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the ACB police station, Gurugram,” said Kumar.

