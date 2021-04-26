Active cases cross 27,000, admin starts initiatives for patients

The district on Monday reported 3,555 new Covid-19 infections, which took the tally of active cases past the 27,000 mark, and seven deaths according to the health department data.

With the spike on Monday, the total cases reached 106,839, while the active cases and the death count reached 27,318 and 436, respectively.

Officials of the district administration said that several initiatives are being undertaken to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “Efforts are being made on a war footing by the district administration to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. Most patients are recovering from home. The e-Sanjeevani OPD (out-patient department) application has been launched for patients living in home isolation, where they can get free health consultation from doctors. We have also flagged off vehicles from the public relations department that will visit places and spread awareness on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in both urban and rural areas.”

Meanwhile, 1,316 positive patients recovered from the coronavirus disease in the district on Monday, taking the tally of total recoveries to 79,085. The rate of recovery in the district stands around 74.02%, as per the data.

On the testing front, the health department collected 10,047 samples and reported that the results of 6,134 patients were awaited.

On Monday, 976 people got the first dose of the vaccines, while 663 people took their second dosage, as per the health department data. So far, 466,459 people have been vaccinated in the district in total.

Helplines launched

A release issued by the district information department released helpline numbers — 0124-2322412, 7011710570, 1950 — for Covid-19 positive patients to avail of help, besides the 1075 helpline of the state government. Officials said that patients can get medical information for availing of health services round the clock.

Further, two helplines were also set up — 8826320564 and 9999999953 — by the Gurugram police department for Covid-19 patients to get plasma.

The district on Monday reported 3,555 new Covid-19 infections, which took the tally of active cases past the 27,000 mark, and seven deaths according to the health department data. With the spike on Monday, the total cases reached 106,839, while the active cases and the death count reached 27,318 and 436, respectively. Officials of the district administration said that several initiatives are being undertaken to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection. Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “Efforts are being made on a war footing by the district administration to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. Most patients are recovering from home. The e-Sanjeevani OPD (out-patient department) application has been launched for patients living in home isolation, where they can get free health consultation from doctors. We have also flagged off vehicles from the public relations department that will visit places and spread awareness on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in both urban and rural areas.” Meanwhile, 1,316 positive patients recovered from the coronavirus disease in the district on Monday, taking the tally of total recoveries to 79,085. The rate of recovery in the district stands around 74.02%, as per the data. On the testing front, the health department collected 10,047 samples and reported that the results of 6,134 patients were awaited. On Monday, 976 people got the first dose of the vaccines, while 663 people took their second dosage, as per the health department data. So far, 466,459 people have been vaccinated in the district in total. Helplines launched A release issued by the district information department released helpline numbers — 0124-2322412, 7011710570, 1950 — for Covid-19 positive patients to avail of help, besides the 1075 helpline of the state government. Officials said that patients can get medical information for availing of health services round the clock. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Bhondsi nature park to be turned into Covid care centre 17 RWAs write to DC for more empowerment, enforcement of measures Gurugram DC appeals to people to stay indoors, follow Covid norms Patients in home isolation struggle to get antiviral drugs Further, two helplines were also set up — 8826320564 and 9999999953 — by the Gurugram police department for Covid-19 patients to get plasma.