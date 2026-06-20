Adani Samsara residents flag water, infra issues; all services well maintained, says realtor

Residents of Adani Samsara in Sector 60 have approached Adani Realty – the real estate development arm of the Adani Group – alleging recurring problems with water supply, sewage treatment, waterlogging, structural maintenance, and the handover of community assets.

In a letter to the firm submitted by the residents’ welfare association (RWA), residents said over 224 families “continue to face infrastructure issues”.

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Denying the allegations, Adani Realty stressed that the society’s infrastructure and essential services are regularly maintained.

In a letter to the firm submitted by the residents’ welfare association (RWA), residents said over 224 families “continue to face infrastructure issues”. Among the key concerns raised are the society’s “dependence on tanker water,” as “frequent motor and sensor failures” and “delays in developing a proposed borewell” have resulted in water shortages and wastage due to overflowing tanks.

“The builder has installed automatic sensors in the overhead tanks, but they are not functioning properly. Water overflows and gets wasted, while residents continue to face shortages,” alleged Sawan Shaw, a resident.

Kanika Sood, joint secretary of the RWA, alleged that the sewage treatment plant (STP) remained “partially operational” for nearly 18 months, resulting in “foul-smelling flushing water and treated wastewater being discharged” into open areas near the society.

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{{^usCountry}} Sood also alleged that the township’s central lake, marketed as a key feature of the project, has “dried up over the years”. “The lake was not maintained properly. Fish and ducks that were once part of the ecosystem have died, and STP wastewater is being used to replenish it,” she alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sood also alleged that the township’s central lake, marketed as a key feature of the project, has “dried up over the years”. “The lake was not maintained properly. Fish and ducks that were once part of the ecosystem have died, and STP wastewater is being used to replenish it,” she alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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To be sure, only treated wastewater can be discharged in open spaces.

The residents also flagged recurring basement and backyard flooding during heavy rain, seepage in several homes, and cracks in walls and flooring. They alleged that rainwater is often pumped onto adjoining roads rather than being addressed through permanent drainage solutions.

Other concerns raised include the absence of a dedicated RWA office, lack of sanitation facilities for support staff, unresolved CCTV issues, pending financial reconciliation and delays in handing over engineering drawings and technical records required for community management.

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Adani Realty is expected to hand over maintenance of the society to the RWA in July. Residents said they are unwilling to take charge until the pending issues are addressed.

“We had highlighted these issues much earlier, but they did not solve them. Now that the time has come for them to hand the maintenance over to the RWA, they are shaking the responsibilities off their shoulders,” a resident said on the condition of anonymity.

Denying the allegations, Adani Realty stated, “The society’s infrastructure and essential services, including water supply, sewage treatment, stormwater systems, and security arrangements, are functioning as intended and are being maintained regularly.”

“The lake restoration work has been completed, all necessary documents have been shared with the RWA, and issues related to the handover process are being addressed in coordination with residents”, the firm added.