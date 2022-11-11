After a brief reprieve, air quality in Gurugram starts to dip again

After a few days’ reprieve, the air quality in the city once more deteriorated on Thursday with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) climbing to the “poor” category with a reading of 237, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin.

On Wednesday, Gurugram’s AQI had improved to the “moderate” category with a reading of 174. Weather experts and CPCB officials said the improved AQI in Gurugram was due to circulatory wind patterns arising from a western disturbance in adjoining northern Pakistan and isolated rain in southern Haryana caused by the western disturbance.

As per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather till November 13 would remain clear and dry as the effect of the western disturbance has vanished from southern Haryana, resulting in a deterioration of air quality in the city.

In comparison to Gurugram, Delhi’s AQI was 295, Faridabad’s was 292 -- both in the ”poor” category -- while the AQI of Noida and Ghaziabad was 348 and 334, respectively, in the ”very poor” category.

The AQI at the Sector 51 monitoring station was 288, 263 at Teri Gram and 251 at Vikas Sadan, all in the ”poor” category and only the Gwal Pahari monitor showed a reading of 145 which was in the ”moderate” category at 4pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is classified as “good”, 51 and 100 is “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 is “severe”, as per the CPCB.

Sandeep Singh, the regional officer (Gurugram south) of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said even if the AQI was presently in the “poor” category, the overall situation is good. “We must also bear in mind that the AQI is in the lower end of the poor category,” he said.

He said besides meteorological factors helping in the dispersal of pollutants, the government agencies are also carrying out enforcement drives in the city to curb pollution from local sources.

“Unpaved road and vehicular emissions are among the top polluters in the city right now,” Singh said, adding that there is no new forecast from the CPCB on the AQI over the coming few days.

Meanwhile, the department of town and country planning on Thursday said it has deployed teams in residential colonies to keep a vigil on the ongoing construction in licensed colonies and impose penalties as per the graded response action plan (GRAP) orders.

DTCP officials said occupancy certificates would not be issued if penalties are not paid by builders for violating norms and deputy commissioner of Gurugram would be urged to recover the amount under Land Revenue Act from property owners.

Officials said the residents’ welfare association of a condominium in Sector 81 was served notice for constructing a temple in the common area in violation of rules. Constructions were also carried out on a plot in DLF Phase 3 and also in Phase 1 for which notices have been issued to respective owners.