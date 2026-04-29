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After HC nod, HSVP to launch demolition drive across Gurugram today

Five HSVP teams with police support to clear encroachments across multiple sectors till May 8; drive was delayed after residents moved Supreme Court seeking relief.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:40 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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Following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to take strict action against encroachments in Gurugram, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will launch an anti-encroachment drive from Wednesday across sectors under estate office two, officials said on Monday.

After HC nod, HSVP to launch demolition drive across Gurugram today

The HC on Monday limited its stay on the stilt-plus-four-floor policy to Gurugram, allowed removal of encroachments as per law, and posted the matter for hearing on May 4.

An HSVP official aware of the matter said five teams have been constituted to carry out the demolition drive. A senior HSVP official of Estate Office Two said duty magistrates for the drive, scheduled from April 29 to May 8, have been appointed by the deputy commissioner, Gurugram. “Five teams that have been constituted by the authority to carry out demolition will be operational from Wednesday as per the plan. The teams will work with the support of the Gurugram police department and clear encroachments from sectors under estate office two,” he said.

On April 2, the high court had issued a stay on approval of new building plans for four-storey houses with stilt parking and directed the Haryana government to act against encroachments on internal roads and stilt floors. Following the order, the department of town and country planning conducted a five-day demolition drive from April 18 to April 22. HSVP had planned a similar drive but paused action after residents moved the apex court on Monday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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