Agencies given week to fix waterlogging problems

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Pedestrians navigate their way through a waterlogged stretch near Galleria Market. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

While reviewing waterlogging issues in the city, deputy commissioner Yash Garg on Tuesday gave officials a week to resolve issues at key points in the city.

Referring to heavy waterlogging witnessed last week, Garg said, “In the first rain of this season itself, some places got waterlogged, which should not have happened.”

He sought a report from all the officers concerned and directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take steps.

While reviewing the area-wise points, officials from GMDA and MCG informed Garg cited damage to the master drain because of the Basai flyover construction as the reason for waterlogging. Till the master drain is repaired, trenchless pipes will have to be laid from under the cemented roads before the flyover.

Garg directed the GMDA to carry out the drain work and the MCG to install a pump by making a sump to the south of cemented roads.

MCG officials said that a kachha drain has been dug to extract rainwater from Sector 9 and the sewerage line was cleaned by installing a super sucker machine.

The issue of waterlogging in Sector-15 Part-2 was also raised in the meeting, to which, GMDA officials said that all the water from the Signature Tower side fills this sector through the national highway. It was suggested that the culverts of the highway be closed and to connect the surface drains of the highway with one of the main drains of GMDA.

Garg directed the officials of GMDA and NHAI to jointly see where the surface drain can be connected and to solve problems in Sector 31, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk and Sector 15.

