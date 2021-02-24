AIMTC distances itself from truckers’ strike but local transporters to participate

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) — an umbrella body of transporters across the country — on Wednesday distanced itself from the proposed truckers’ strike on February 26 and said that it has submitted its demands to the government and given it a time period of 14 days for consideration.

AIMTC said that the key demands of road transporters are reduction in diesel prices, uniform diesel prices across the country, resolution of issues pertaining to e-way bills and GST, changes in scrapping policy of vehicles, among others. The association said that the strike on February 26 was called by a traders’ body and they would not participate in it.

“If the government fails to address the problems and consider demands of the industry, then another governing council meeting will be held and the road transport fraternity of India will be compelled to surrender their vehicles and declare a nationwide suspension of transport operations. The demands should have an overarching importance, must be comprehensive in nature, and reflect the voice of the fraternity in totality,” said Kultaran Singh Atwal, president, AIMTC, in a statement issued on Wednesday. He also said that motor transport congress does not endorse the strike call on February 26, Booking offices of transport companies will remain open and truckers will ply on road.

Gurugram-based truckers, however, said that those transporters, who are engaged in retail operations and operate locally, will participate in the strike. “Around two lakh transport vehicles, which operate on a retail basis, will participate in the strike to protest against rise in the prices of diesel, e-way bills and high rate of toll fees in Haryana,” said Hukam Chand Sharma, president, All Haryana Truck and Transport Association. Sharma added that truckers are facing lot of difficulties due to rising fuel prices and norms pertaining to e-way bills. An e-way bill is a system to ensure that goods being transported comply with the GST laws. This helps to track movement of goods and check tax evasion.