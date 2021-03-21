Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Air quality worsens, set to improve on Monday
gurugram news

Air quality worsens, set to improve on Monday

The city’s air quality stayed in the poor zone on Sunday, recording an air quality index (AQI) reading of 245 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin, a rise from Saturday’s AQI reading of 223 (in the same category)
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:57 PM IST
HT Image

The city’s air quality stayed in the poor zone on Sunday, recording an air quality index (AQI) reading of 245 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin, a rise from Saturday’s AQI reading of 223 (in the same category).

The level of ultrafine particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5), the city’s primary pollutant, was 136.72 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Sunday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. At the official monitor in Sector 51, the PM 2.5 concentration stood at 242.41µg/m3 on Sunday.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in the moderate category on Tuesday and the moderate to the satisfactory category on Wednesday. Subsequently, the air quality is likely to improve and remain in the moderate to satisfactory category over the next five days. The air quality is expected to improve on account of better ventilation on Monday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

GMDA offers 30 acres in Panchgaon for shifting Kherki Daula toll plaza

Third phase of online training sessions for teachers to begin

Hospital revamp inaugurated, training facilities to come up in city

22-year-old held for trying to extort jeweller of 30 lakh

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 18.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius. As per the India Meteorological Department’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 degrees and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday. A partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains and thundershower has been predicted on Monday and Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP