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All preparations made to ensure smooth vehicle movement in Gurugram during rains: Traffic DCP

All preparations made to ensure smooth vehicle movement in Gurugram during rains: Traffic DCP

Published on: Aug 7, 2026, 00:40:11 IST
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Gurugram, Traffic Police have made comprehensive preparations in Gurugram well ahead of the onset of monsoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Gahlot said on Thursday.

All preparations made to ensure smooth vehicle movement in Gurugram during rains: Traffic DCP
All preparations made to ensure smooth vehicle movement in Gurugram during rains: Traffic DCP

Addressing a press conference at his office, Gahlot detailed the preparations and arrangements made to ensure smooth traffic movement during the rains.

With the assistance of the TEC team, waterlogging-prone locations were identified in advance, and adequate deployment of personnel was ensured in these locations round the clock to prevent disruption to traffic movement, he said.

"Dial-112 teams have been strategically deployed to provide immediate assistance during waterlogging or any other emergency. In addition, around 100 extra police personnel are deployed every day exclusively for traffic management so that prompt action can be taken in case of waterlogging, vehicle breakdowns or traffic congestion," the Traffic DCP added.

He said several coordination meetings were held with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, the National Highways Authority of India and other departments concerned.

"With the support of the TEC team, Gurugram Traffic Police had carried out a detailed study of several major intersections, including Mahavir Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Atlas Chowk and Shankar Chowk, and implemented necessary technical and structural improvements. As a result, traffic congestion at these locations has reduced considerably," Gahlot added.

Prioritising the safety of Kanwar Yatra devotees, dedicated and secure lanes have been created on major roads using barricades and ropes. At locations where Kanwariyas have to cross the road, adequate police personnel have been deployed to temporarily regulate traffic and facilitate their safe crossing," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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