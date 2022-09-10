All safety facilities in hotels, eateries under MCG radar

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday directed the officials of the civic body, Farukhnagar Municipal Committee, and municipal councils of Sohna and Pataudi-Mandi to take action against hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, and eateries that do not have necessary safety and welfare facilities in place, violating National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders.

MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said that under the NGT orders, such commercial establishments must be equipped with parking facilities, firefighting equipment, rainwater harvesting systems, sewerage connections; and need to adhere to the norms of solid waste management, plastic waste management, building plans, and occupation certificates.

During a meeting with the civic bodies at MCG’s Sector 34 office on Friday, Ahuja directed all the agencies concerned to issue notices to the owners of hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, and eateries to ensure that they comply with the aforementioned rules, and get themselves equipped with the necessary facilities within 15 days, failing which action will be initiated against them, said MCG officials.

“Under the solid waste management, the MCG commissioner said, it is mandatory for hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, and eateries (dhabhas) to manage waste disposal at their own level. They can also handover waste to the municipalities under an agreement with the authorised agency, or just dispose of waste by themselves. If they dump waste illegally in the city, strict action will be taken against them,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG.

Ahuja has directed the officials of the Farukhnagar Municipal Committee, and municipal councils of Sohna and Pataudi-Mandi to expedite action taken against people who still use and store single-use plastic (SUP) items. On July 1 this year, the central government banned the use of 19 SUP items such as plastic spoons, forks, knives, bowls, cups, ice cream sticks, plastic wrapping paper, and thermocol, among others. According to MCG officials, seven teams have been keeping a check on the citizens to monitor violations since July-mid, and so far, over 20 awareness programmes have been conducted at various schools, sector markets, and residential areas across the city.

During the Friday meeting, Ahuja also reviewed issues related to property tax, and directed the civic body’s property tax wing to constitute a separate cell — including officials from the planning branch, officials involved in water and sewerage management works, and one employee each from the four zones of MCG’s tax wing — for creating new property IDs.

