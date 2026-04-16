Chandigarh, Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the domestic airport constructed at Ambala Cantonment will be inaugurated soon.

Ambala Cantonment domestic airport to be inaugurated soon: Haryana Minister

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During a meeting held with officers of the Haryana Civil Aviation Department, Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Vij gave directions to complete the remaining minor works at the airport promptly.

He directed that a team of senior officers be constituted to inspect the airport so that technically pending works can be completed at the earliest, according to a statement.

He told officers that CCTV installation, control room setup, security arrangements, online UPS, minor civil works and other office-related requirements should be completed on priority.

Directions were also issued regarding the availability of staff and vehicles. Additionally, Vij directed officers to establish an off-airport air terminal to facilitate cargo operations, the statement said.

The minister said that Ambala Cantonment is a major junction, and the start of air services from here will greatly benefit people in surrounding areas and boost commercial activities.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that apart from districts like Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Karnal and Panipat in Haryana, people from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will also benefit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that apart from districts like Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Karnal and Panipat in Haryana, people from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will also benefit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added that since the airport is located within the city, passengers will not face any inconvenience in commuting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that since the airport is located within the city, passengers will not face any inconvenience in commuting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Claiming that there is significant enthusiasm among people regarding the proposed flight from Ambala to Ayodhya, he said they were eagerly awaiting its launch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claiming that there is significant enthusiasm among people regarding the proposed flight from Ambala to Ayodhya, he said they were eagerly awaiting its launch. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further added that the operationalisation of the airport will generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added that the operationalisation of the airport will generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Before the meeting, Vij inspected the domestic airport at Ambala Cantonment and reviewed the progress with officers from Public Works Department and the Airports Authority of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the meeting, Vij inspected the domestic airport at Ambala Cantonment and reviewed the progress with officers from Public Works Department and the Airports Authority of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officers informed the minister that the construction work has been completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers informed the minister that the construction work has been completed. {{/usCountry}}

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During the inspection, Vij reviewed passenger facilities such as movement, food services, seating arrangements, vehicle parking and installed equipment, including baggage scanners.

For the construction of this domestic airport, around 20 acres of land near the Ambala Cantonment Air Force Station was acquired from the Ministry of Defence at a cost of ₹133 crore, an official statement said.

The airport infrastructure has been developed at a cost of approximately ₹18 crore, and necessary equipment has been installed.

Additional Chief Secretary, Civil Aviation, G Anupama and Additional Director Manish Kumar Lohan, were among those present at the meeting, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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