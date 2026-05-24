Ambala, A man shot dead three members of his own family over dispute over ancestral property and money in Bichpari village in Haryana's Ambala district, police said on Sunday.

Ambala: Man shoots dead three members of his family over property dispute

The accused, Abhishek , first targeted his 95-year-old grandmother Isro Devi after an argument broke out in the family. When his elder brother Sandeep Kumar and uncle, Mahinder, rushed to intervene, he opened fire on them as well.

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The incident took place on Saturday evening.

The accused's grandmother died on the spot, while his uncle and elder brother succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, police said.

In the incident, Abhishek's aunt also sustained gunshot wounds. She has been admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Police investigations have revealed that the accused, Abhishek, had been embroiled in an ongoing dispute with his family.

The accused is currently pursuing a degree in Pharmacy in Panchkula.

The accused's grandmother Isro Devi has two sons Satbir Singh and Mahinder Pal who live separately. Mahinder has no children of his own; consequently, Satbir's elder son, Sandeep looked after him. Meanwhile, the younger son Abhishek resides with Satbir.

A dispute had been going on between Satbir's two sons Abhishek and Sandeep over a contract for soil mining on their land and some money matters.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, when Abhishek returned home on Saturday evening, an argument broke out within the family. The altercation quickly escalated into such a violent confrontation that the accused, Abhishek acting in a fit of rage shot his 95-year-old grandmother Isro Devi, who died instantly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, when Abhishek returned home on Saturday evening, an argument broke out within the family. The altercation quickly escalated into such a violent confrontation that the accused, Abhishek acting in a fit of rage shot his 95-year-old grandmother Isro Devi, who died instantly. {{/usCountry}}

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He then opened fire indiscriminately upon his elder brother, uncle, and aunt, who had attempted to intervene and mediate the dispute.

The accused's brother and uncle passed away while being taken to the hospital, while the aunt remains in critical condition.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene. Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived at the site, took custody of the bodies, and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

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The police have registered a case and were conducting raids at several locations to apprehend the accused.

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