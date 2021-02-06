IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Apex court issues notice to HSVP on transfer of institutional plot
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Apex court issues notice to HSVP on transfer of institutional plot

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) for not passing a speaking order with regards to changes in policy related to transfer of institutional plots alloted by the authority
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) for not passing a speaking order with regards to changes in policy related to transfer of institutional plots alloted by the authority. The directions were issued on the petition of a Delhi-based developer, who had first approached the Punjab and Haryana high court and later the apex court after the authority refused to permit the sale of an institutional plot owned by the developer.

As per the details shared by the counsel of the developer, HSVP allotted a 4,050-square metre plot to Nehru Place Hotels and Real Estate in March 2013 for a sum of 14.95 crore. Occupation certificate was issued to the developer in 2014, he said. Two years later, the developer sought permission for the sale of plot and building but it was not granted. The authority held that institutional plots are sold with the condition that these can’t be sold or transferred to a third party.

Sanjeev Alawadi, counsel for the company, said that the restraining order was incorrect as this condition of non transfer can remain only till the consideration was unpaid. “After making the payment, the allottee is the absolute owner of the plot and has absolute right to transfer it,” he said, adding that the company approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking relief and the court gave directions to HSVP that a fresh order be passed in the matter.

Alawadi said that the HSVP has refrained from passing a speaking order in this matter and for the past one year they have been waiting for the same. “We approached the apex court in this matter and submitted that the authority was in contempt of High Court order following which a notice has been issued to the authority’s officials,” he said.

A HSVP official, when asked about the matter, said that institutional plots are meant for specified use and cannot be used for speculation purposes. “A policy change is also being carried out for these plots whereby the allottee has to pay half the price of existing circle rates,” he said..

Anil Grover, senior additional advocate general of Haryana, who is representing the HSVP in this matter said that directions issued by the apex court will be complied with. “As per directions issued by High Court and Apex Court, a fresh speaking order in this matter will be passed by HSVP,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality improves due to high wind speeds

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The city’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate category’ for the second consecutive day on Saturday, recording 170 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Apex court issues notice to HSVP on transfer of institutional plot

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) for not passing a speaking order with regards to changes in policy related to transfer of institutional plots alloted by the authority
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Over 72% vaccination turnout reported on Saturday

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Over 72
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

‘Chakka Jam’ observed in the city by protesters

By Abhishek Behl & Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The Samyukt Kissan Morcha on Saturday held a symbolic protest at Krishna Chowk in Palam Vihar against the three farm laws as part of the ongoing nationwide farmers’ agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Police cautions residents on frauds relating to vaccination drive

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The Haryana Police has advised city residents to remain cautious of fraudsters and criminals, who may try to dupe them on the pretext of registering for Covid 19 vaccine in view of the mass inoculation drive being carried out by the health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Interview with Munish Sharma, commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Manesar

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:15 PM IST
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Thursday night transferred 24 bureaucrats across the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Shopkeepers told to remove encroachments in DLF Phase-1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:15 PM IST
An enforcement team from the department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Saturday conducted an inspection of a shopping mall in DLF Phase-1, after a number of complaints were lodged by residents regarding illegal encroacments in the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to inspect affordable housing constructions as complaints pile up

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has decided to conduct an inspection of affordable housing projects where the pace of construction is not meeting the timelines
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP tells estate office 1 to clear pending files

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday directed that certain applications pending with the estate office 1 be processed at the earliest
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pathways School blocks online access over fee issue

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
As many as 80 to 100 students of classes 9 to 12 of Pathways School Gurgaon have been blocked from attending online classes by the school authorities since Monday over a shortfall in fee payment, the parents’ association said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vij launches drive at police commissioner’s office

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday launched the second phase of the vaccination drive at the office of the commissioner of police, KK Rao
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wayu devices reduced dust pollution by 35-50%, shows data; experts sceptical of impact

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
A preliminary analysis of particulate matter concentrations near 53 outdoor air purifiers, which were installed at six locations in the city by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) last year, shows that the devices are able to reduce dust pollution by 35 to 50% in the immediate vicinity of the device
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout at 44% on Day One of second phase of vaccinations in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations started on Thursday, but only 44% of the 1,100 registered front-line workers, which comprised police, municipal workers and revenue department staffers, showed up to take the jabs, according to the district health department data
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Zero vaccinations at two MCG session sites

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
A group of men and women wearing khakhi uniforms had gathered outside the community centre in Sector 38 on Thursday morning to head to the Covid-19 vaccination site at Islampur community centre on Sohna Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

‘Reluctance can only be tackled through positive messaging’

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, who took the Covid-19 vaccine shot on Thursday said that hesitancy for vaccination can only be addressed through positive messaging
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP