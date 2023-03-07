Nuh police arrested an illegal arms supplier and recovered 10 country-made pistols from his possession on Sunday night, police said.

Arms supplier held in Nuh

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Imran, a resident of Chandanki village. He was also wanted in a case last year, police added.

Police said Imran is also connected with an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, which was busted earlier this year.

The suspect was nabbed from a bus stand in Chandanki village and he was carrying the 10 country-made pistols in a plastic sack, police added.

“During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he supplied a country-made pistol and cartridges to another man,” said Varun Singla, Nuh superintendent of police.