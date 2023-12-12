Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arun Kumar appointed new HRERA Gurugram chief

Dec 12, 2023 06:28 AM IST

The Haryana government on Monday appointed Arun Kumar as the chairman of the Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) for a period of five years or till the age of attaining 65 years, the order issued by the government said

Kumar would be the second full-time chairman of HRERA, Gurugram, after the retirement of KK Khandelwal in February this year, after which the post was held by Arun Kumar Gupta, additional chief secretary, town and country planning department of the Haryana government.

Kumar is a resident of Motibagh in Delhi.

The government on Monday also appointed Parneet Singh Sachdev, principal chief commissioner, income tax, Chandigarh, as the chairman of the Panchkula bench of HRERA.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, seeks to protect homebuyers as well as to boost investments in the real estate industry. The Act also serves as an adjudicating body for speedy dispute resolution.

HRERA, Gurugram, has registered over 500 real estate projects at present and over 1,000 property brokers are registered with the authority.

