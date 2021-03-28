At 324, daily Covid count hits three-month high

As many as 324 people tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the district on Sunday, as cases continued to surge and hit a three-month high as well as the highest single-day spike this year. The caseload currently stands at 62,296, while the number of active cases in Gurugram was at 1,720, up from 1,516 on Saturday, according to the health department bulletin.

Gurugram’s chief medical officer, Dr Virender Yadav, said that the health department was expecting a surge in cases after Holi and already amplified testing in crowded areas. “Around the festive season, a spike in cases is expected. Cases will surge further in the coming weeks. Depending on the situation, we will make a decision on increasing beds, if needed, in the next meeting of the district task force,” said Yadav.

He said that the department was focussing on testing and contact tracing. “We have set up evening camps and camps at crowded places, such as malls. At other places, where the cases are high, we are holding mass screening through antigen testing camps across the city,” said Yadav.

He said that complying with Covid-appropriate behaviour was crucial to stemming the surge in cases.

There has been a constant spike in the number of cases across Haryana from the beginning of March. Gurugram is the worst-affected district in the state, with the highest number of active cases. The rapid transmission of the coronavirus in the past four weeks has placed Gurugram among the eight districts of concern in Haryana, as per a union ministry of health and family welfare report.

Of the active cases on Sunday, 1,595 are mild or asymptomatic cases under home isolation, while five mild cases are under observation at a government Covid care centre. Another 113 are ‘moderate’ cases, who are displaying either symptom of pneumonia or require oxygen support at secondary healthcare facilities, while seven patients are currently receiving tertiary care at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals. On the brighter side, the district also witnessed 120 recoveries on Sunday.