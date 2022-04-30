At 46.5°C, Ggm records highest ever April temp

Gurugram: Gurugram sizzled at 46.5° on Saturday, which is till date the highest ever temperature recorded for the month of April, said officials of the Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh.

Officials said that a similar weather pattern is likely to continue over the region for the next two days after which a slight relief is expected due to the influence of a western disturbance.

Manmohan Singh, director of the Met centre said, “Amid the ongoing heatwave, Gurugram was the hottest city in the whole of Haryana on Saturday and has set a new all-time record for the month of April. We have also issued the forecast for May and it clearly shows that temperatures will hover above normal for most of the month, while rainfall will be lesser than normal.”

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2° Celsius on Saturday, which was four degrees above the normal mark.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD’s) monthly report for April said, “During the last 10 years, Haryana has received its lowest rainfall (0.6 mm) in 2016 and 2022.” Gurugram district was also rain deficient in April and received 99% lesser rain than normal. The normal rainfall for Gurugram for April is 7.2mm while the district received only 0.1mm.

According to the weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 46° Celsius in Gurugram over the next two days and likely to reduce by four degrees and hover around 42° Celsius on May 3. The day temperature is likely to dip further by mid next week and remain around 39° Celsius on May 4.

The minimum temperature over the next five days will remain around 27-28° Celsius, said the forecast.

On Thursday, Gurugram broke a 43-year-old record of highest maximum temperature in April when the city recorded 45.6° Celsius. Prior to it, the record for maximum temperature in April was 44.8° Celsius, which was recorded on April 28, 1979. But in the past two days, the maximum temperature in the city has increased further every 24 hours, setting a new record. On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 45.9° Celsius. Due to the extreme heatwave, Gurugram is witnessing unprecedented day temperatures this year.