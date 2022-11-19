At 8°C, Gurugram records season’s coldest day so far

Gurugram city on Friday recorded the lowest temperature this season at 8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD officials said this was also the lowest temperature recorded across Haryana on Friday.

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other places has resulted in the drop in the temperature, officials said, adding that northwesterly winds brought the chilling effect to the national capital region, including Gurugram.

Manmohan Singh, director of IMD, Chandigarh station, said, “The minimum temperature recorded for Gurugram on Friday was the season’s lowest temperature till now. This dip in the temperature is normal. It will continue to drop by one to two degrees Celsius every four to five days till January, which is normal.”

He added that the drop in temperature is due to onset of winter, clubbed with snowfall in the mountains and northwesterly winds, which has brought the chilling effect into the northern plains.

Officials said there are two automated weather stations (AWS) in Gurugram at two locations of which the second station recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

According to the IMD forecast up to November 24, the weather will remain dry in Gurugram and no other system is likely to cause any change or rain.

The two AWS in the city recorded a maximum temperature of 24.5 and 25.2 degrees Celsius on Friday. An IMD scientist at the Chandigarh station said the maximum temperature may also vary by one to two degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the AQI of Gurugram on Friday was 264, which was in the poor category. According to the forecast by the System of Air Quality and Forecasting and Research (Safar), AQI is likely to be within the ‘poor’ or ‘lower end of very poor’ for the next two days due to dispersion of pollutants.

