Balcony plaster collapse raises safety concerns at Gurugram society

A portion of the balcony ceiling plaster in a flat in Tower-10 at Breez Global Heights, an affordable housing condominium in Sector 33, Gurugram, fell on Monday morning, prompting residents to raise concerns over the structural safety and deteriorating condition of the six-year-old housing complex.

Residents have sought a structural safety audit and say the builder should complete pending repairs before handing over maintenance of the complex. (HT)

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Residents said the latest incident follows another balcony collapse earlier this year, when a large portion of plaster fell onto a parked vehicle, damaging its windshield.

Breez Global Heights was developed under the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy, 2013, under which the developer is responsible for maintaining the society for five years from the date the occupancy certificate (OC) is granted.

Although day-to-day maintenance is currently being handled by the residents’ welfare association (RWA), residents told HT that the formal handover process has not been completed. They said the maintenance handover was due in July 2025, but the builder has yet to transfer the entire interest-free maintenance security (IFMS) corpus and complete other procedural formalities. The newly elected RWA also maintained that the handover should take place only after the builder restores the common infrastructure and ensures its safety.

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{{^usCountry}} In response to the incident, Ajay Goyal, director of Breez Group, attributed the latest incident to inadequate upkeep by residents rather than any construction defect. “Residents are not carrying out proper maintenance of their balconies, and grouting work is also not being done. We have spoken to the RWA and residents, and the repairs will be carried out by us. However, the regular upkeep of the balconies is the responsibility of the residents,” Goyal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response to the incident, Ajay Goyal, director of Breez Group, attributed the latest incident to inadequate upkeep by residents rather than any construction defect. “Residents are not carrying out proper maintenance of their balconies, and grouting work is also not being done. We have spoken to the RWA and residents, and the repairs will be carried out by us. However, the regular upkeep of the balconies is the responsibility of the residents,” Goyal said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Goyal added that while the developer will repair the affected balconies, future maintenance will have to be undertaken by residents.

Residents said another similar incident damaged a parked car earlier this year. The builder blamed inadequate upkeep and promised repairs. (HT)

Rakesh Saha, a resident, said several works remain pending, including repairs to damaged plaster, terrace waterproofing, repainting of common areas and balconies, and bathroom grouting. “Residents have demanded an independent structural safety audit of all towers and completion of all pending works before the official handover,” he said.

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Residents estimated the repair cost at ₹3 crore but alleged that the builder has proposed sharing the cost equally with residents, with the latter’s share to be funded from the IFMS corpus. RWA members said the matter is pending before the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) and that the IFMS should not be used for repairs.

Residents said they will also write to the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, and the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), seeking immediate intervention.