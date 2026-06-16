Basai-IFFCO road reconstruction projects get state approval

The high-powered works committee chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday approved the reconstruction and upgradation of two major roads in Old Gurugram connecting Basai Chowk with Old Railway Road near Sadar Bazar and Old Railway Road with IFFCO Chowk, officials said.

The projects cover densely populated neighbourhoods where residents have long complained about potholes and damaged carriageways. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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According to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the two projects, covering some of the most densely populated areas of Old Gurugram, have been approved at a combined cost of ₹52.56 crore. The stretch from Basai Chowk to Old Railway Road will be upgraded at a cost of ₹27.08 crore, while the Old Railway Road to IFFCO Chowk stretch will be reconstructed at a cost of ₹25.48 crore.

“The proposal for reconstruction and upgradation of these roads has been approved,” said a GMDA spokesperson.

A senior GMDA official said the tender for the approximately 4 km road from Basai Chowk via Basai Road and Bhuteshwar Temple to Old Railway Road had already been floated, and three companies participated in the bidding process. The tender was placed before the high-powered committee headed by the chief minister during its meeting in Chandigarh on Monday afternoon and was approved for ₹27.08 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the project will include reconstruction of the carriageway as well as construction of stormwater drains and footpaths on both sides of the road. At present, the stretch lacks a stormwater drainage system, resulting in frequent waterlogging during the monsoon season and inconvenience for residents of adjoining colonies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the project will include reconstruction of the carriageway as well as construction of stormwater drains and footpaths on both sides of the road. At present, the stretch lacks a stormwater drainage system, resulting in frequent waterlogging during the monsoon season and inconvenience for residents of adjoining colonies. {{/usCountry}}

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Three firms participated in the bidding process after tenders were floated earlier this year, officials said. (HT Photo)

GMDA officials said the authority will also reconstruct the road from Old Railway Road through Maharaja Agrasen Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, MG Road and Maharana Pratap Chowk up to IFFCO Chowk. The work on this stretch has been approved at a cost of ₹25.48 crore.

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The reconstruction is expected to benefit residents of Basai, Basai Enclave, Bhawani Enclave, Ravi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Devilal Colony, Firoz Gandhi Colony, Baldev Nagar, Madanpuri, Veer Nagar, Nai Abadi, Char-Aath Marla, Shakti Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Ram Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Barf Khana, Old DLF Colony, sectors 14 and 17, Chandan Nagar, Sukhrali Enclave and Sukhrali.

The approval marks the culmination of a proposal that has been under consideration for several months. In December 2025, GMDA had announced plans to rebuild the two arterial roads at an estimated cost of around ₹55 crore and said it would seek approval from the chief minister-led committee before floating tenders. In January 2026, tenders for the two roads were floated, with three firms participating in the bidding process. In May 2026, GMDA submitted a proposal for special repair and upgradation of the 9.5-km corridor, estimated at around ₹52 crore, to the state government for approval by the high-powered committee.

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The roads, particularly Basai Road, have remained in poor condition for the past two years. Residents have repeatedly complained about deep potholes and damaged stretches. In several locations, the road surface had caved in due to failures in the sewage infrastructure beneath it, which was repaired recently.