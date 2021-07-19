Basements flooded, entry cut off in low-lying areas

Following heavy rains on Monday, residences in low-lying areas were inundated with rainwater, as basements flooded, while many societies were cut off from the main roads in DLF Phases 1-3, Malibu Towne, Essel Towers, Sector 47, Sector 37 and Suncity township.

Residents said that the severity of waterlogging was such that arterial roads in the colonies accumulated rainwater up to the waist level.

In DLF Phase 3, some residents had to leave their homes and take shelter in their neighbour’s homes.

“Our entire drawing-room was filled with rainwater and water started seeping into our rooms as well. There is little else we could do and had to temporarily seek shelter at my neighbour’s house, located on the floor above. I finally returned home after seven hours, and practically everything in the house was drenched,” said Rahul Sharma, a resident of DLF Phase 3.

In societies of Suncity on Golf Course Road and Essel Towers on Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road, waterlogging was so severe that the entrances to their township and condominium were rendered inaccessible, forcing residents to stay indoors.

“The entrance to the condominium was completely filled with rainwater. As it is the main entry and exit point, I waited for officials to clear the rainwater with motor pumps and finally, ventured outdoors in the afternoon,” said Tina Khanna, a resident of Essel Towers.

Basement parking lots in sectors 37 and 47 were also underwater.

“The entire colony road was flooded and the rainwater also seeped into the basement parking. My car was filled with rainwater and its battery has stopped working. I have no choice but to call a mechanic on Tuesday. Without any transport, I could not even procure daily food items and am relying on food deliveries,” said Anand Rungta, a resident of Sector 47.

Dhruv Bansal, the spokesperson for Gurgaon Citizens Council (GCC), an umbrella body of all RWAs in the city, said that the problem, especially with townships, such as Malibu Towne, DLF Phases 1 and 3, Suncity, is that the existing drains are outdated.

“Drains were set up according to the occupancy in the 1990s and 2000s. The occupancy in these townships has nearly doubled or tripled. The existing drains, hence, cannot meet with the expansion and are severely outdated. As a collective group of RWAs, we will take up the matter with the MCG for redressal,” said Bansal.

The office of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) in Sector 14 was also left in knee-deep water following the rain. In videos uploaded to social media platforms, DTCP officials could be seen carrying files amid knee-deep water to another location.

Despite repeated calls, RS Batth, district town planner (DTP), could not be reached for comment.