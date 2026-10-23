Behind Gurugram’s green cracker displays, a discreet trade takes place in banned varieties

Beyond the broken roads, heaps of garbage and narrow lanes of Gadoli lies one of Gurugram’s busiest firecracker markets, where business is picking up ahead of Diwali. Shops are stacked with colourful boxes of crackers, customers arrive to buy in bulk, and salesmen promise prices that keep buyers coming back.

Packets with printed prices of ₹1,400 were being offered for ₹400 to ₹500, while a packet of sparklers was priced at ₹500, bombs at ₹1,000 and flower pots, or anars, at ₹350. (HT Photo)

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At first glance, everything appears to be in order, with green firecrackers prominently displayed at storefronts. But behind these displays, another trade is flourishing; one where banned polluting firecrackers are being offered discreetly to customers who know what to ask for.

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During an HT spot check on Wednesday, traders at Gadoli were found selling firecrackers without visible green certification markings, alongside products they advertised as green crackers. As customers moved through the crowded market, several were seen purchasing firecrackers in bulk and carrying them away in large sacks.

Some who specifically asked for traditional or polluting crackers were directed by shopkeepers towards a godown tucked away behind the main shopping area.

Following these customers, HT entered a poorly maintained godown with exposed brick walls and tall shelves stacked with boxes of firecrackers. Among them were bombs that did not carry visible green certification markings. Other varieties were stuffed into large polythene bags, which salesmen opened only when customers asked for particular products. Several men remained stationed near the stock, attending to buyers.

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{{^usCountry}} Inside, bargaining was brisk. Packets with printed prices of ₹1,400 were being offered for ₹400 to ₹500, while a packet of sparklers was priced at ₹500, bombs at ₹1,000 and flower pots, or anars, at ₹350. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside, bargaining was brisk. Packets with printed prices of ₹1,400 were being offered for ₹400 to ₹500, while a packet of sparklers was priced at ₹500, bombs at ₹1,000 and flower pots, or anars, at ₹350. {{/usCountry}}

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“You pick up the crackers you want, the price will be adjusted. I will talk to the owner,” a salesman inside the godown said.

Outside, traders appeared confident of a busy festive season this year.

“Till Diwali (November 8), we will remain open from 5am until late evening. People from nearby cities come here to buy firecrackers in bulk,” a salesman said.

“The number of customers will increase by the end of the week. On weekends, the footfall will rise even more. And as Diwali nears, people will find it difficult to even park their cars. We offer the best rates here; that probably why everyone returns to Gadoli year on year to buy firecrackers,” he added.

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HT also found that shops and godowns in Gadoli were storing large quantities of firecrackers without any visible firefighting equipment. No fire extinguishers or other immediate firefighting arrangements were seen in the godown or shops the team visited, raising concerns about safety.

Sushil Yadav, a resident of Sector 37, said he had purchased green crackers but was also looking for conventional varieties. “I have bought green crackers but Diwali seems incomplete without ladis and firecracker bombs. I can’t find them in a green variant,” he said, adding that such crackers remained popular among buyers, despite the ban and the health hazards.

Mamta Singh, another customer browsing the stalls, appeared unconcerned about the restrictions when asked whether she was aware of them. “It’s a matter of just one day. My children want to burst crackers. I grew up burning them,” she said.

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The sale of polluting firecrackers was not confined to Gadoli.

During visits to Sector 56’s Huda Market, Sector 46 Market, Sector 14, Badshahpur and Farrukhnagar, HT found vendors offering traditional varieties discreetly, often keeping their stock beneath makeshift tables or in sacks. Some sold them only to regular customers or those who specifically asked for them.

At Sector 56’s Huda Market, several stalls were selling green crackers alongside conventional varieties. Some vendors were also offering unsold stock from last year, promising discounts to interested customers.

Genuine green crackers carry certification markings, including the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) logo and a QR code that can be scanned to verify their authenticity. Approved green-cracker formulations include SWAS, SAFAL and STAR, which are designed to reduce emissions compared with conventional firecrackers.

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However, the type or appearance of a firecracker alone does not determine whether it is a certified green product. Varieties such as sparklers and flower pots can also be manufactured using approved formulations, making certification checks essential.

There are severe restrictions on the sale of conventional firecrackers in Delhi-NCR and increased enforcement ahead of Diwali.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali 2026, opting instead for a balanced approach that rejects both a total prohibition and 24-hour unrestricted bursting.

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Gurugram police have intensified inspections of firecracker markets and storage facilities.

This week, HSPCB teams conducted raids at two warehouses in Chandu and Farrukhnagar and sent samples for testing to determine whether the firecrackers complied with green-cracker requirements.

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“We have intensified our crackdown on illegal firecrackers being sold in Gurugram. Multiple teams have been formed to check and ensure that no illegal firecrackers are stored or sold to customers. Only PESO-approved green firecrackers are allowed in Gurugram,” said Harish Kumar, regional officer, HSPCB Gurugram North.

A Gurugram police officer said teams were inspecting warehouses, godowns and shops on the basis of tip-offs to identify and seize illegal firecrackers.